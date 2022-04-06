Heather Sykes, a student from near Banbury, has been recognised by the University of Worcester for her outstanding academic achievements. (Photo from University of Worcester)

A student near Banbury has been recognised by the University of Worcester for her outstanding academic achievements.

Heather Sykes was awarded with £1,000 scholarship, an award which recognised students’ achievements throughout the 2020/21 academic year.

Heather, aged 19, and is in the second year of a Creative Writing and Illustration degree, said: “I was shocked and excited when I found out.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am very happy and extremely grateful that I have been awarded this, and I plan on using it to support my third year of studies through resources for illustration.”

The former Chenderit School pupil would like to have a career writing and illustrating children’s picture books. Alongside her studies she has also been working as a writer for a local business in Worcester, which she said had given her some really valuable life skills, with her future career in mind.

Heather said the pandemic had presented certain challenges at times in her first year.

She said: “Studying through the pandemic was odd like it was for everyone, but my course leaders managed it really well and I felt supported throughout. As Illustration is such a practical course, it was challenging not having access to the space at the Art House [the University’s dedicated arts facility], but we received art packs through the post to help in certain modules. It meant that we weren’t missing out on using specific resources needed for the course, even though we were all at home on different sides of the world.”

University of Worcester acting deputy Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Tim Jones said: “We are very proud of all our students who earned an academic scholarship or prize this year, particularly given the challenges of studying during the Covid-19 pandemic. These students were committed to and highly successful in their studies and we hope this award will inspire them to pursue further academic achievement.