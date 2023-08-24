News you can trust since 1838
Photos of pupils across the Banbury area celebrating their GCSE results.Photos of pupils across the Banbury area celebrating their GCSE results.
Photos of pupils across the Banbury area celebrating their GCSE results.

A proud day for many: Photos from an amazing GCSE results day in the Banbury area

Here is a collection of photographs sent to us from schools in Banbury and the surrounding area showing some of the amazing GCSE students.
By Jack Ingham
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 17:33 BST

Our thanks to all the schools who sent in their photos and results – and many congratulations to the students.

Click here to read more: GCSE results from across the Banbury area

Oxfordshire County Council offers advice and help for students of 16 or older on their website at oxme.info further advice can be found on nationalcareers.service.gov.uk/ or 0800 100 900. For more information about apprenticeships visit oxfordshireapprenticeships.co.uk/

Happy students this morning.

1. Chenderit School

Happy students this morning. Photo: Submitted Image

A happy student receiving his results this morning.

2. Chenderit School

A happy student receiving his results this morning. Photo: Submitted Image

Many parents enjoyed the day alongside the happy students.

3. Chenderit School

Many parents enjoyed the day alongside the happy students. Photo: Submitted image

Many parents joined their children in celebrating this morning.

4. Chenderit School

Many parents joined their children in celebrating this morning. Photo: Submitted Image

