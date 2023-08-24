A proud day for many: Photos from an amazing GCSE results day in the Banbury area
Here is a collection of photographs sent to us from schools in Banbury and the surrounding area showing some of the amazing GCSE students.
By Jack Ingham
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 17:33 BST
Our thanks to all the schools who sent in their photos and results – and many congratulations to the students.
Oxfordshire County Council offers advice and help for students of 16 or older on their website at oxme.info further advice can be found on nationalcareers.service.gov.uk/ or 0800 100 900. For more information about apprenticeships visit oxfordshireapprenticeships.co.uk/
