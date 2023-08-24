Students have been receiving their GCSE results this morning (Thursday August 24) and we will be updating this article throughout the day.

There were lots of happy smiles at Chenderit School this morning as the students received their GCSE results.

Chenderit School

The school’s results were: Overall 77% of students achieved a standard pass in English and 67% achieved a standard pass in maths. Overall 62% of students achieved a standard pass in English and maths combined, with 63% of students achieving five or more standard passes.

Headteacher Jane Cartwright said: “On behalf of all staff and governors, I would like to congratulate each of our Year 11 students on their achievements this year.

GCSE students at the Warriner School celebrated their exam results this morning.

“We are really proud of our Year 11 cohort’s results which are a testament to our students’ hard work, dedication and resilience especially given the disruption this cohort experienced during the pandemic.

“We have enjoyed celebrating with our students this morning and are delighted that these results will enable them to go on to their destinations of choice, with the majority opting to stay at our outstanding sixth form. Whatever our students choose to do next, we wish them success as they embark on their next steps.”

Some of the standout students celebrating today are Charlie Cubitt-O’Neill, who achieved 7 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and a grade 7, Alfie Smith who achieved 3 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s and 2 grade 7s, Emma Cross who achieved one grade 9, 8 grade 8s and a grade 7 and Hugh Pope who achieved one grade 9, 4 grade 8s, 4 grade 7s, and a grade B in his FSMQ (Maths).

Charlie Cubitt-O’Neil said: “I am very proud of my results. The teachers who have taught me are fantastic and really know what they are doing and I had every trust in them and myself to get these results.”

Staff and students at Kineton High School were delighted with their GCSE results.

Alfie Smith said: “I’m really happy with my results. I want to thank all my teachers who have worked so hard to help me and others over the years. I now can’t wait to get started on my A-levels here at Chenderit.”

The Warriner School

The school’s results were: Overall, 77% of students achieved a standard pass in English and 72% achieved a standard pass in maths. Overall, 66% of students achieved a standard pass in English and maths combined, with 63% of students achieving five or more standard passes.

Executive headteacher Dr Annabel Kay and head of school, Mrs Sharon Nicholls said: ‘We would like to congratulate all our students on a superb set of grades with some amazing individual performances.

"To have achieved this incredible set of results after having so much disruption is a credit to the resilience, dedication and hard work of our students. We are so proud of students, staff and parents because this has been a team effort all round.’

Blessed George Napier Catholic School

The school’s results were: Overall 86% of students achieved at least a standard pass and above in English, and 77% of students achieved at least a standard pass and above in Maths, with half of our students gaining strong pass or above in both English and Maths.

Headteacher, Niamh Dolan, said: “It is always a joy to share in the happiness of students collecting their results today.

"Their success is well deserved and this generation of students should be so proud of what they have achieved, given all the disruption they have had over the past few years. Today’s results show they have risen to the challenge and I am sure they will go on to do great things in the future”.

Kineton High School

The school’s results were: Nearly 50% of all students gained a strong pass in English and Maths and 75% of students gained a standard pass in both. Overall more than 20% of all grades were awarded level 9 to 7 or equivalent.

Headteacher Helen Bridge said: "I’m so proud of our students this year. I was disappointed in the decision to take grade boundaries in England back to 2019 levels as the significant challenges faced by this year group through the COVID era and since, had the potential to seriously affect students’ next steps.

"However, we are positive that our cohort will be able to enter their destinations of choice with such strong outcomes."

Some of the standout results of the day were D’Arcy Charles, who achieved 7 grade 9s, 1 grade 8, and 1 grade 7; Bea Scorer, who achieved 5 grade 9s and 4 grade 8s; Krisha Bawa, who achieved 3 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s, and 2 grade 7s; Xanthippe Morley, who achieved 2 grade 9s, 7 grade 8s, and 1 grade 7; Charlotte Elliot, who achieved 4 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, and 2 grade 7s.