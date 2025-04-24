Tractor run for farmer with cancer to pass through villages near Banbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tractor run organised by friends of a local farmer to help pay for his cancer treatment will pass through villages near Banbury this Sunday (April 27).

The tractor run is being held to help raise funds for the cancer treatment of local farmer and rugby player Tom Page.

It will set off from The Gate Hangs High pub in Hook Norton before passing through Sutton-under-Brailes, Cherrington, Burmington, Shipston-on-Stour, Honnington, Whatcote, Oxhill, Tysoe, Epwell and Sibford Ferris before returning to Hook Norton.

A BBQ and charity raffle will take place at the pub upon the return of the tractors.

Friends and family members of rugby player and farmer Tom Page have set up an online fundraiser to fund his cancer treatment.

The tractor run is just one of a series of fundraising events Tom’s friends have organised to help him.

They have set up a GoFundMe page and hope to raise £100,000 to pay for his treatment.

So far they have raised over £68,000, which will go towards funding a trip abroad to treat his cancer.

Tom, 30, was diagnosed with testicular cancer last year after being kicked in the groin by a cow.

Tom Page with nephews Archie, 3, and Oscar, 5

Following surgery and chemotherapy sessions, Tom’s friends and family hoped he was in the clear.

However, Tom was told that the cancer had developed and caused a tumour to grow in his abdomen, and he had developed liver lesions.

This meant that he would need another cycle of chemotherapy to reduce the tumour so it could be surgically removed.

At the end of last year, Tom underwent more chemotherapy, but unfortunately, this also did not kill the cancer cells as hoped.

In February this year, Tom travelled to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London for more treatment, but while there the farmer developed sepsis again.

Tom’s illness has affected business on his family’s farm in Epwell and the agricultural contracting service he runs with his father, Basil.

His sister Katherine, who has set up the online fundraiser, said: “Illness isn't something Tom is used to, neither is sitting still, having been brought up on our family tenant farm. Tom truly meets the stereotype of the overworked, underpaid farmer.

“This has taken a significant mental toll on Tom going from being an imperative part of the family business to not being able to physically help at all. This being said, he still answers the phone to customers and lorry drivers, trying to take some of the strain and keep some sort of involvement whilst going through all he’s having to deal with.

“Throughout the journey, Tom’s mindset hasn't faltered away from the farm and keeping the wheels turning, always checking in with local farmers and friends, always thinking of others wellbeing over his own.”

Last month Tom was given a timeline for his life expectancy as the conventional routes of treatment were failing to kill the cancer.

However, Tom’s family and friends refuse to give up on him and have been researching alternative treatment methods abroad.

The first of Tom’s treatment fundraising events takes place on Friday (April 25) with a charity match at Shipston Rugby Club.

This is followed by the tractor run, which will leave The Gate Hangs High pub on Sunday (27) at 11.30am.

After this, a live music event will take place at Brailes Village Hall on Friday, May 16.

Tom’s fundraising page can be found: Here

To view the full tractor run route, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1360623255023180/?active_tab=about