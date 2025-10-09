Television presenter Joe Swash spotted in Banbury town centre filming Channel 4 show
The actor, who is married to TV personality Stacey Solomon and is perhaps best known for playing Mickey Miller in EastEnders, spent time at Banbury Market this morning.
Joe was in town filming alongside co-star Suzanne Mulholland for the new series of Batch from Scratch, which is set to come out next year.
The presenter spent time chatting to Cherwell District Council’s street scene team, who operate the market, as well as sharing a joke or two with some of the traders, and even helped serve up bacon sandwiches at the Superior fast food truck.
Banbury’s Market operates every Thursday and Saturday from 9am until 4pm and offers a variety of interesting and unique traders, including bakery products and coffees from The Coffee Guys and Middle-Eastern food from Fantastic Falafel.
For more information about the Banbury Market, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Banburymarkets