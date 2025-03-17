Supporters smash fundraising expectations in hospice Accumulator Challenge

Local businesses, schools and community groups stepped up to the challenge and exceeded all expectations in this year’s Katharine House Accumulator Challenge, raising an incredible £50,693 for hospice care!

The initiative, which launched in October, saw 14 teams start with a £50 or £75 seed fund, using their creativity and determination to generate as much money as possible in four months. From bake sales and raffles to triathlons and extreme challenges, participants went above and beyond to support their local hospice.

The challenge concluded with an awards ceremony on Thursday 13 March, hosted at Bloxham Mill.

For the second consecutive year, Graf UK secured the coveted Ultimate Accumulator Award, raising an astounding £25,386, the highest amount ever recorded in the challenge’s history!

Katharine House Hospice’s Sue Blank, who leads the Accumulator Challenge said: “It has been an absolute privilege to work with the 14 incredible teams on the 2024/25 Accumulator Challenge. Their creativity, determination and generosity have been truly inspiring. Seeing everyone come together at the awards – people from all walks of life united by a shared goal – was a powerful reminder of the incredible community spirit behind this challenge.

“Myself and the team at Katharine House are overjoyed that this year’s challenge raised over £50,000, and we are immensely proud and grateful to everyone who took part. Thank you for making such a difference to your local hospice.”

Callum Vallance-Poole from Graf UK said they were surprised and delighted to have raised so much but that wasn’t the best part of it. Praising the team at Katharine House, Callum said: “The best part was tonight - seeing Sue reach that total of £50,000 and the smile on her face.

“The Accumulator Challenge really helps us to bring the whole team together. We spent a lot of time with the Graf team up in Scotland this year and it has been great to get to know them better.

“We’ve decided to sponsor the challenge next year. We want to do even more to help the hospice and will be using our resources to get even more people involved for 2025-26 and promoting the wonderful work that the hospice does.”

Other winners included Banbury College who won the sustainability award for their efforts, with their students selling Christmas and valentines products made out of recycled wood as well as creating a Winter wonderland out of recycled decorations and hosting a craft fair with homemade scarves, jewellery and cards.

And local business manufacturing and suppliers Walraven won the best newcomer award for organising a whole host of fundraising initiatives including bake sales, book sales, a quiz night and a tuck shop.

The 2024 challenge saw a diverse range of fundraising projects, with each team putting their own unique spin on the competition. Other initiatives included making and selling honey, organizing quiz nights and carrying out male leg waxes! However, the big theme for this year was physical challenges. Together, the teams clocked up thousands of miles with events including a 24-hour spinathon, a virtual bike ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats and a Triathlon spanning Glasgow to Banbury!

The Accumulator Challenge, originally launched by Kärcher in 2014, has now raised over £176,000 for Katharine House Hospice. This year’s event was proudly sponsored by HSBC UK who also took part in the challenge.

Applications are now open for the 2025/26 Accumulator Challenge, with early sign-ups receiving a £75 seed fund to kickstart their fundraising efforts. To get involved in this fun and impactful campaign, visit www.khh.org.uk/accumulator.