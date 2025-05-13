Staycations in Worcestershire: A county of stunning rolling hills and beautiful riverside towns

Stanbrook Abbey

Worcestershire, the stunning county tucked away at the tip of the West Midlands where the rolling countryside meets the northern edge of the Cotswolds, offering the perfect blend of cosy and luxurious places to stay. Explore the Malvern Hills with a gentle hike on the open hilltops and take in the countryside calm. Or visit Worcester Cathedral and its Gothic architecture in the city of Worcester. Whether you're looking for a romantic weekend, a countryside escape or a family getaway, Worcestershire has something for everyone

Relax and unwind in a luxurious treehouse at Treeopia in Tenbury Wells, nestled high among the trees in enchanting woodland. Designed exclusively for couples looking for a remote staycation, the award-winning treehouses offer privacy and tranquillity for those

wishing to escape the city. The handcrafted treehouses have been meticulously crafted with a slow design and build approach ensuring harmony with the surrounding environment.

Stay in one of the UK’s oldest vineyards, connect with nature and sleep under the stars in one of the brand-new traditional shepherd huts at Astley Vineyard located in the Severn Valley. Just 10 miles north from the city of Worcester but with the feeling of being worlds away. Take a vineyard tour, a woodland walk to a county pub or stay put, disconnect and relax next to the fire pit.

Malvern Hills Lodge offers couples and family stays in a secluded handcrafted cabin set in the rolling countryside. The property offers a unique space with every detail carefully considered - an open plan contemporary living area and kitchen and accommodates up to 4 guests. With the Malvern Hills right on the doorstep and with nearby market town of Great Malvern and the riverside destination of Upton upon Severn there is plenty to discover.

Located in Broadway the heart of The Cotswolds, The Lygon Arms is a hotel steeped in history and has regularly hosted royalty throughout the centuries including King Charles I. The warm honey walls of the hotel offer a relaxing and cosy stay for families and sightseer’s visiting this quintessentially English village. Dine at GRILL for expertly curated menus by beloved TV Chef James Martin who joined The Lygon Arms in February 2023. The Lygon Spa is an oasis of calm which offers guests wellbeing facilities including a pool, sauna and steam room and an expansive range of treatments.

Worcestershire welcomes you, with everything from luxury hotels and quirky self-catering accommodation to rural retreats and city boltholes to suit every style, budget and pace, it’s time to now plan your perfect staycation.

For more information visit - visitworcestershire.org