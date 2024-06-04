Shipston charity offers people chance to remember loved ones with butterfly installation
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Shipston Home Nursing charity will display the collection of butterflies at Blackberry Farm, Halford, from July 12 until July 15.
On these days, Blackberry Farm will be open to the public to enjoy the views across the Stour Valley and the display of butterflies.
Each butterfly will contain its own personalised message and the money raised from the sale will go to Shipston Home Nursing.
The charity is also running a competition for people who purchase a butterfly with the prize of a two-night stay at the Will’s Tree House holiday home in Upper Tysoe.
Shipston Home Nursing cares for patients who do not respond to curative treatment and wish to be nursed at home across south Warwickshire.
For more information about prices and how to order a butterfly, visit www.shipstonhomenursing.co.uk/butterflies, email the team at [email protected]