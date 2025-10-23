Plans for 80 new homes in Middle Barton approved despite receiving 100 objections

Planning permission has been granted to build up to 80 new homes in Middle Barton, despite the plans getting 100 objections from locals.

Hallam Land applied to build the homes off Holliers Crescent in Middle Barton.

The decision was made on the plans by West Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee on Monday, October 20.

The developer submitted an application for the same site a few years ago, but it was refused by the council in November 2023.

At the time, the council had a five-year land supply, but a change in Government planning guidance in 2024 means the council no longer has a five-year land supply.

The new plan was revised so that the homes are closer to the village.

Roger Tyers from Steeple Barton Parish Council said at the meeting: “Nothing has changed with the site, its setting or the existing landscape features in the past two years.

“The only change is the planning guidance in the NPPF [National Planning Policy Framework].

“We believe that’s the reason why your officers have changed their recommendation for approval.

“But this proposal is not sustainable. The change to NPPF guidance does not mean the site suddenly overnight becomes suitable for development.”

Leader of West Oxfordshire District Council Andy Graham, who is the local county councillor for the village, urged the council to look at the conditions set by Thames Water, where the development would not be occupied until the existing water network can accommodate the homes.

He said: “It’s whether [the conditions] are legally robust, so we don’t get to embarrassing stage where the infrastructure is still not there and yet we’ve got a ghost town because we don’t know when exactly [it can be occupied].”

A representative of the applicant said: “Hallam have been working with the landowner to promote this site since 2016.

“This long-term approach is based on a genuine belief that Middle Barton is a suitable and sustainable location to accommodate a portion of the district’s housing need.

“The development will support the vitality of the village and its important services and facilities.”

A total of 100 objections were submitted, which raised concerns about the scale relative to the size of the village, that it would worsen flooding issues, increase traffic and put pressure on local services.

There were 5 supporting comments which said it would provide necessary affordable housing, that young families were being priced out of the area, and that it would help sustain local services like shops and schools.

The headteacher of Middle Barton School Kim Griffin also supported the scheme, stating that pupil numbers were “at an all-time low”.

Council officers noted the scheme would result in a 12 per cent increase in the population of Middle Barton, and that population growth in the village had stalled.

There was a vote to refuse the scheme and a vote to approve the scheme, which both received four votes in favour and four against.

The chair of the planning committee made the casting vote, which he used to vote in favour of the scheme.

The development will include 50 per cent affordable homes as well as access roads, green infrastructure and drainage.