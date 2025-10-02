Banbury’s MP has welcomed the decision to reopen the toilets at the Sainsbury’s store in town.

The toilets at the Oxford Road store were closed in January by Sainsbury’s because of ‘ongoing challenges with misuse’.

The decision caused outrage from many shoppers, some of whom claimed Sainsbury’s was unwilling to carry out basic maintenance on the toilets.

MP Sean Woodcock has praised the decision to reopen the toilets at the Banbury Sainsbury's store.

It also led to several shoppers expressing disappointment in the store, with some going as far as to say they would never shop there again.

The closure caused particular concern to shoppers with young children, the elderly, and those with particular medical conditions who may need urgent access to a public toilet.

One Banbury resident said at the time: “There are many people who may need to urgently access a public toilet. These include those with Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, bowel or bladder control issues and with a stoma.

“Then there are those with disabilities, including those with limited mobility, cognitive impairment or other hidden disabilities, not to mention parents or carers with young children and pregnant mothers.”

This month, Sainsbury’s has announced the opening of a new Costa Coffee shop within the Oxford Road store.

The opening of the new Costa will mean that the toilets will now reopen, ten months after they were closed.

Banbury’s MP Sean Woodcock - who wrote several letters to Sainsbury’s throughout the year, asking them to reconsider their decision to close the toilets - has welcomed the news.

He has also praised the eight jobs that the new Costa Coffee shop is set to bring to the town.

Mr Woodcock said: “I am pleased to see that a new coffee shop will be opening in the Banbury Sainsbury’s store in October. I am particularly glad that this will bring with it the toilet facilities, which previously closed in January. I am sure that this will bring increased accessibility for those wanting to use the shop who feel unable to do so due to the lack of these facilities.

“I know the closure of these toilets caused a significant concern, particularly in more vulnerable groups of the community. I am therefore glad that the new Costa will hopefully solve this issue, as well as bringing new jobs to the local area”.