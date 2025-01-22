Banbury Sainsbury's closes its toilets because of ‘ongoing challenges with misuse’
The store on Oxford Road has released a statement as to why it was forced to close the toilets last week.
A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Due to ongoing challenges with misuse, we made the difficult decision to close the customer toilets at our Banbury store last week. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”
However, some customers believe the real reason for the closure is because Sainsbury’s has been unwilling to carry out maintenance on the toilets.
John Leslie is a regular customer at Sainsbury’s. He said: “The excuse is that they are vandalised is just not true.
“They have been substandard for a long time and have required basic maintenance, which has not been done.
“There are no gangs hanging around the toilets in Banbury to vandalise them and it appears Sainsbury’s does not want to spend money to upgrade them.”
