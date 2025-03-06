MP Charlie Maynard visits Matthews Cotswold Flour to discuss the future of British milling

One of Britain’s oldest family-run flour mills, Matthews Cotswold Flour, welcomed Charlie Maynard, Member of Parliament for Witney, to its historic mill to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the UK’s milling industry.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the visit, eighth generation miller and Managing Director Bertie Matthews led a tour of the mill, showcasing the company’s commitment to sustainable milling, regenerative agriculture, and supporting independent bakeries.

Topics discussed included:

The future of British milling and food security;

Rising costs and supply chain pressures impacting UK flour production;

The role of regenerative farming in sustainable food production;

Business growth, employment, and the economic landscape of the Cotswolds.

Matthews Cotswold Flour MP visit

Bertie Matthews said, “Our story goes back over 200 years, but for us, the journey is just beginning. We are focused on sustainable growth, incorporating education and experience while ensuring that we source grain from regenerative farms in the local area. It’s vital that we continue to support British agriculture and independent bakeries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit also highlighted the mill’s ongoing expansion, with a vision for continued investment in new milling technology, workforce development, and sustainability initiatives.

MP Charlie Maynard has praised the company’s commitment to sustainability and local food production: “Businesses like Matthews Cotswold Flour are the backbone of our local economy. Their leadership in regenerative agriculture and commitment to supporting independent bakeries is inspiring. It’s crucial that we support British food producers in Parliament to ensure a resilient and sustainable food system.”

Matthews Cotswold Flour continues to be a driving force in regenerative agriculture, focusing on soil health, carbon sequestration, biodiversity, and water retention. With an investment plan to secure sustainable growth, the business has a vision to increase local regenerative farm partnerships, and expand employment opportunities in milling, driving, and administration.

Longer-term, it will transition to 100% renewable energy and develop a milling and baking school to train the next generation of bakers and millers.