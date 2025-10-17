Meet the 93-year-old fitness fanatic with her own personal trainer

A 93-year-old Thame care home resident with her own personal trainer has shared her top tips for keeping fit.

Barbara Warner, who lives at Care UK’s Cuttlebrook Hall on Stock Road off the Eastern Bypass, has become an inspiration to her fellow residents thanks to her impressive workout routine.

Affectionally known as Lady Barbara, she has been working with personal trainer James, owner of James Wappett Performance, for two years, with their weekly sessions taking place at the home.

A typical day for Barbara starts with a breakfast of Weetabix, and toast with marmalade, before working through her regime of resistance band training, leg extensions, calf raises, weighted shoulder presses and curls, and balance work.

Cuttlebrook Hall resident Barbara Warner, 93, has been working with her personal trainer for 2 years.

Barbara said: “I enjoy doing the exercises because it makes me feel better both physically and mentally. It keeps the blood flowing and is now a pivotal part of my routine.”

Barbara’s fellow residents are impressed by her commitment to her regime, which she takes rather seriously.

“I feel a sense of duty to my routine each day, and if I don’t do it, I have the sense of missing out on something,” Barbara added.

“Whatever I’m doing throughout the day, I must get my exercise done first – this helps with the structure of my day.”

Barbara’s top tips for keeping fit include:

Keep moving to get your steps in

Exercise daily

Stick to a set workout regime

When asked her favourite exercise, Barbara said: “It is difficult to choose one, however if I had to choose, I would say squats.”

Alana Corr, Home Manager at Cuttlebrook Hall, said: “Barbara, or Lady Barbara as we know her, is a vibrant part of the Cuttlebrook Hall community, and we love seeing how her passion for staying fit puts a smile on both her face and the faces of her fellow residents.

“Barbara is a fantastic example of how keeping fit can have a positive impact at any age. Her dedication to her workout routine is inspiring to both residents and team members.

“At Cuttlebrook Hall, we’re passionate about supporting residents to pursue what brings them joy and increases wellbeing, and Barbara’s passion for fitness is a brilliant reflection of that.”

Cuttlebrook Hall is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies and includes its own cinema, hair and beauty salon and pub.

