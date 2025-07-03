Local pub bans football team as seven in ten grassroots players admit to being hungover at kick-off

Specsavers’ Best Worst Team gets a much-needed assist in their fight to end its historic losing streak

More than seven in ten (72%) grassroots footballers in the South East have played football while hungover, and many admit their poor preparation is costing their teams victories, new research reveals.

The new study of 1,000 amateur players, commissioned by Specsavers as part of its ‘Best Worst Team’ campaign, reveals that 85% of players have also noticed their teammates feeling worse for wear, shedding light on the habits that may be holding teams like Tunley Athletic back.

After another tough season for the struggling Sunday league side, Tunley Athletic is looking ahead to next season with a renewed focus on preparation – starting with a bold move from their local pub.

The King William Inn – Tunley’s only pub – has announced that all Tunley Athletic players will be barred from the premises the night before matchdays, as 9 out of ten players (90%) hit the pub before games, knocking back 8.9 drinks per trip on average.

Tom Watson, landlord and owner of the King William Inn, said: “We’ve pulled more pints for this team than they’ve scored goals – so we figured it was our turn to switch tactics. Banning the lads the night before a match is our way of showing tough love. We’re not saying no to beers – just not before the final whistle. Hopefully next season, the only thing they’ll lose is their losing streak!"

Whilst 21% claim this improves their performance and 16% still manage to bag a goal, 21% confess to overestimating their ability to play a decent game, as one in three (33%) make wayward passes and one in four (26%) clumsily miss an open goal.

But the problems go beyond the pint glass, as 87% admit their football career has been marred by poor preparation – from not warming up properly (36%) and missing midweek training (32%) to leaving their boots at home (17%) and rocking up at the wrong ground (6%).

Cognitive and sensory lapses – often linked to fatigue, dehydration, or lack of focus – are widespread. One in five players (20%) say they’ve misjudged distances or depth perception, while 20% have missed a header and 31% have accidentally passed to the wrong team.

And it’s not just what players do before the game – it’s what they eat. One in four (28%) consider junk food the perfect pre-match breakfast, whilst almost one in seven opt for a full English (15%). Only 1% confess to skipping breakfast on matchday altogether, while nine in ten (90%) believe that good preparation is important at every level, from elite competitions to Sunday league scraps.

To help the Tunley Athletic squad prepare for a transformative 2025/26 season, Specsavers has enlisted the help of leading sports nutritionist Ted Munson. Working closely with the club, Munson has developed the players a bespoke nutrition plan aimed at improving performance and recovery.

Ted Munson said: “Nutrition plays a key role at any level - from grassroots to the Premier League – allowing novice athletes to prepare, execute and recover more effectively. What we put into our body within 48 hours of a match directly impacts our physical output on the pitch. I'll be working with Tunley Athletic on the fundamentals - ensuring their pre-match meals are carbohydrate-rich and eaten at least 2 hours before kick-off, focusing on hydration habits which can make or break performance, and helping them fuel properly during games. I promote an 80/20 rule - get 80% of your nutrition right and enjoy the other 20% with treats. So yes, enjoy a beer or takeaway, but save it for after the game, not before!"

