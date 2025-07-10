Dog show at Banbury Mayor's Funday called off due to concerns over hot weather
Mayor Kieron Mallon’s Funday will take place at People’s Park from 11.30am to 4.30pm.
The rest of the shows, performances and activities at the Funday are still scheduled to take place.
However, the dog show has been cancelled in the interest of the dogs' safety.
A spokesperson for the town council, which organises the event, said: “Unfortunately, due to the forecast hot weather on Sunday, Dogs for Good - UK and Banbury Town Council have decided to cancel the Dog Show event at the Town Mayor's Funday.
“This decision was not taken lightly, but the safety of dogs must come first.
“However, the rest of the Town Mayor's Funday will be going ahead as planned! We'd like to take the opportunity to remind everyone that it will be a very hot day in People's Park, so please prepare!”
