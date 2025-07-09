Action-packed day of free games, shows and performances planned for this year's Banbury Mayor's Funday

By Jack Ingham
Published 9th Jul 2025, 12:13 BST
An afternoon of free games, shows and performances has been planned for this year’s Banbury Mayor's Funday.

Mayor Kieron Mallon’s Funday will take place in People’s Park from 11.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday (July 13).

Visitors to the event will have the chance to try their hand at axe throwing, wall climbing and crazy golf for free.

They will also be able to take in adorable duck and dog displays in the arena and enter their dogs in the popular Dogs for Good dog show.

Banbury Mayor Kieron Mallon will host an afternoon of games, shows and performances this Sunday at People's Park.
Banbury Mayor Kieron Mallon will host an afternoon of games, shows and performances this Sunday at People's Park.

Lennie the Land Train will also be making an appearance and giving rides around People’s Park to visiting families.

The Mayor’s Funday will also feature live music on the stage and several games for people to play with prizes.

There will also be a selection of fairground rides and food and drink vendors for people to enjoy.

A spokesperson for the town council, who organises the event, said: “The Town Mayor’s Funday has evolved dramatically over the years, maintaining and respecting its roots as a traditional town fete while embracing new attractions, experiences, and opportunities for the entire Banbury community.

This year's Mayor's Funday will feature a free climbing wall, axe throwing and mini golf.
This year's Mayor's Funday will feature a free climbing wall, axe throwing and mini golf.

“This includes several activities that are completely free of charge, guaranteeing a fun and memorable day out for the whole family!”

For more information, visit: https://banbury.gov.uk/event/town-mayors-funday/

