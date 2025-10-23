Councillors push for improvements to children's playground and green spaces on Banbury estate

District councillors alongside staff from the town council have called for improvements to be made to a children's playing area and green spaces on a Banbury estate.

Cherwell District Councillors Fiaz Ahmed and Dr Chukwudi Okeke made the call for improvements during a recent tour of the Ruscote estate.

The two councillors were joined by the town council’s director for environment, Paul Almond, the town council’s landscape officer, Tim Green, and Cherwell’s assistant director for environmental services, Ed Potter, for the tour on Wednesday, October 15.

Alongside pushing for better general upkeep of the area, the councillors are asking that the playground at Danesmoor be improved with better facilities and that flowers, shrubs, bushes, and trees be planted on the estates' green spaces.

The responsibilities for the upkeep of the estate are shared between the two councils and Sanctuary Housing.

Banbury Town Council Director has reportedly agreed a budget for next year to upgrade the playground facilities.

Cllr Okeke said: “I welcome the budget being approved by the council, but the budget wouldn’t be enough to provide the facilities the residents are crying for, and I will continue to make the case to the council.”

Cherwell District Council will also work alongside residents in creating a design for the playground that would aim to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Okeke also says he has spoken with Sanctuary Housing, and they have confirmed a long-term plan for the upkeep of the estate.

The councillors thank everyone who attended the tour, particularly Ed Potter and his team and local litter picker Claire, and add that they will continue to push for improvement on the estate.