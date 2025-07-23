Banbury's Katharine House celebrates 40 years of fundraising and providing compassionate care

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Katharine House charity. To celebrate, Katharine House has asked people to share their memories of the charity from the past four decades.

The charity was set up by Neil Gadsby MBE in 1985 after his daughter Katharine sadly died of cancer at age 20 the year before.

Neil began a fundraising legacy with Katharine House that continues to this day and led to the opening of the hospice in Adderbury in 1991.

The hospice, which has since become a vital part of the Banbury community, was officially opened by Princess Diana in October 1991.

To celebrate the historic milestone alongside Neil’s 90th birthday, which is also this year, the charity is asking locals to send in any photographs or stories related to the charity and the hospice.

Neil said: “Looking back 40 years, my first thought is one of deep satisfaction that we have been able to turn a desperate family tragedy into something positive and worthwhile for so many people in the community.

“I am reminded of the words of the American anthropologist Margaret Mead, who said, ‘Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed citizens can change the world’. I think we did.

“I also have a sense of gratitude that so many members of the local community wanted to succeed and that they were stronger than the doubters and opponents, which has led to a wonderful symbolic partnership that has lasted for four decades.”

People have been asked to submit memories of fundraising activities, volunteering or working with the charity, spending time visiting family members at the hospice or being at the hospice over Christmas.

Once the memories have been submitted, they will be added to a memory wall on the charity’s website.

A spokesperson for Katharine House said: “Since opening in 1991, Katharine House Hospice has provided compassionate, specialist palliative care for nearly 18,000 adults with an incurable illness in your local community and continues to be a vital, highly respected and much-loved organisation.”

To send in photographs or memories, people can email the charity at: [email protected]

Or alternativley people can visit the hospice website at: https://khh.org.uk/a-community-united-since-1985/