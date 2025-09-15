Banbury woman fined for illegal dog breeding and animal cruelty

A Banbury woman has received a fine of £4,154 after pleading guilty to illegal dog breeding and animal cruelty.

Sonia Black was also sentenced to 22 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

It comes after an investigation by Cherwell District Council’s licensing team found that Black, alongside Jason Walsh of Reading, had bred and sold at least 116 puppies illegally over four years.

From January 2019 to August 2024, the pair were found to be breeding dogs and advertising a business selling dogs without a licence and committing animal cruelty.

Some of the Doberman puppies Sonia Black illegally bred were sadly born with deformities.

According to Cherwell District Council, in one instance, one of their Dobermans went into labour, but the pair did not seek veterinary support for over 12 hours.

This tragically resulted in one puppy being born deceased and unnecessary suffering to the mother.

Cllr Rob Parkinson, portfolio holder for safer communities, said: “Unlicensed dog breeders and sellers have no place in our community. Their presence is detrimental to animals under their care and residents who unknowingly purchase their pets from them.

“This case is horrendous and highlights the devastating consequences of people illegally breeding dogs. Unlicensed breeders and premises are not inspected and therefore not regulated to the standards required by the Animal Welfare Act. Not meeting such standards can put pets and people at risk of harm and, consequently, purchasers at risk of emotional distress and financial harm.”

“I would like to thank our licensing team for successfully shutting down this operation and preventing any other dogs from coming to harm at the hands of the two defendants.”

Walsh also received the £4,154 fine, a suspended sentence, and unpaid work.

Following the hearing, the judge banned both Black and Walsh from keeping dogs.