Banbury residents invited to share their concerns with councillors at community forum
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The forum will be an opportunity for residents to discuss issues relating to park maintenance, anti-social behaviour and crime.
It takes place at Ruscote Community Hall on Ruscote Arcade on Thursday, September 26 at 6pm.
Councillors Dr Chukwudi Okeke, Becky Clarke MBE and Matt Hodgson, alongside representatives from the police, will be on hand to answer any questions.
Cllr Dr Chukwudi Okeke said: “Since its establishment last year, the forum has continued to draw residents who want to hear local updates and raise any concerns they may have.
“Some of the notable concerns raised at the previous forum include: removing the Sanctuary Housing garages that have been a hub for anti-social behaviour.
“Having Heathrow Airport coaches stop at Banbury, redirecting traffic from the town centre and addressing the A4260-Bridge Street junction that is dangerous for pedestrians.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.