Banbury MP launches Christmas card design competition for primary school children

Banbury MP Sean Woodcock has launched a competition that encourages local primary school children to design a Christmas card that will be sent out to people across the community.

The competition is open to any child aged between four and 11 years old who lives in the Banbury constituency.

When the winner is announced, their design will be printed on the MPs' cards.

The winner will also be invited to meet Sean in person to receive an award and a copy of their winning card.

Banbury MP Sean Woodcock has launched his Christmas card designing competition.

This year’s card-designing competition has a theme of what makes Christmas special in Banbury, Chipping Norton, Charlbury, and the surrounding villages.

Participants are advised to use bright colours and avoid using 3D elements so that the designs can be printed well.

Speaking about the competition, Sean said: “I look forward to receiving entries from children across the constituency, showcasing what makes Christmas so special in our local area.

“It could be the snow falling by Banbury canal, frosty Middle Barton, or the lights on Chipping Norton town hall. I encourage every primary school-aged child to take part and have fun.”

A template for children to draw their designs on.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, November 21, and the winner will be announced on Wednesday, November 26.

Participants can either email a scanned copy to [email protected] with the subject ‘Christmas Card Competition’ or post their design to:

Sean Woodcock MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.

The Christmas card competitions are a popular tradition among many MPs and was started in the Banbury area by former MP Victoria Prentis.

