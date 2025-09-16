Banbury event discusses building a new political party for working people

Dave Nellist

The Banbury supporters group of Your Party, the new political party proposed by MPs Jeremy Corbyn and Zara Sultana, have invited Dave Nellist, National Chair of The Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC), to speak in Banbury on 24 September.

Nellist will report on the development of the new party and how local groups can contribute in the lead up to the founding conference in November. He has been working behind the scenes to get the trade union membership on board, seen as integral to the new party’s success.

800,000 people have registered their interest on www.yourparty.uk. Their website states “We will only fix the crises in our society with a mass redistribution of wealth and power. That means taxing the very richest in our society. That means an NHS free of privatisation and bringing energy, water, rail and mail into public ownership. That means investing in a massive council-house building programme. That means standing up to fossil fuel giants putting their profits before our planet”.

Nellist was Labour MP for Coventry South East from 1983 to 1992, a Coventry City Councillor for 14 years, and an adviser for Citizen’s Advice Bureau.

Nellist says “We need to be building coalitions between the unions and grassroots movements including independent councillors to challenge the Establishment’s austerity policies that are fuelling the rise of Reform UK. Next May’s local elections are vitally important as many councillors will be in post for four years leading up to the next General Election.”

Organiser Mary Evans Young says ‘This is the first YourParty event in Banbury although many such events have already been held across the country. These are exciting times for people who want a fairer society and an alternative to ‘politics as usual’.

Entrance to the event is by donation. For further information contact Mary - [email protected]