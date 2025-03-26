Banbury care home holds celebration for couple’s 70th wedding anniversary

Margaret and Ralph Paxton celebrated their Platinum wedding anniversary at Larkrise care home, run by The Orders of St John Care Trust in Banbury.

Margaret, born in Banbury, and Ralph, originally from Hanwell, met when she was 16 and he was 15. Their romance blossomed, and the couple wed on 12 March 1955 at St Paul's Church on Warwick Road, Banbury. Ralph, however, was famously 10 minutes late to the ceremony after returning from picking up a car to whisk Margaret away afterwards. While Margaret anxiously circled the block waiting for him, she later laughed that "it was worth the wait," as they’ve since enjoyed a wonderful life together.

After their wedding, the couple initially stayed with Ralph’s parents before he left to complete his National Service. Margaret worked tirelessly in a frozen food factory and a laundry to support their living costs during this period, paying £3 a week for their furnished flat in King’s Lynn, Lincolnshire. Later, they purchased a cottage from a brewery in Brackley for £150 — though it came with a significant challenge in the form of a large hole in the roof. Over two years, while working full-time, the pair lovingly restored their home together.

To mark this special occasion, the care home team hosted a celebration for the couple, their family, friends and residents, complete with decorations, cake and speeches.

Margaret added: "We've had a wonderful life together, and it's so special to have everyone here to celebrate with us."

Larkrise is part of not-for-profit care provider The Orders of St John Care Trust. Jade Wise, Activities Co-ordinator at the home, said: "It was a truly special day filled with laughter, memories, and love. Margaret and Ralph’s story is an inspiration to us all, and it was wonderful to see everyone come together to celebrate this incredible milestone. The whole team at Larkrise wishes them continued happiness and good health."