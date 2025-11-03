Banbury area prepares for Remembrance Sunday services and to mark Armistice Day

Wreath laying at People's Park, Banbury on Remembrance Sunday 2024

The Banbury area is preparing for Remembrance Sunday services and the laying of wreaths to mark the sacrifice of those who gave their lives in war.

Services will take place in Banbury and surrounding villages. Many people have already bought their traditional poppies as a contribution to the work of the Royal British Legion (RBL).

Banbury’s annual Remembrance Sunday event will take place this Sunday in the centre of the town. Banbury Town Council is organising the day, with support from several organisations including the RBL, RAFA Club Banbury, the Royal Navy, the British Army, the RAF and a number of cadet groups.

The event will consist of a military parade – the largest of the year in the town – followed by the traditional service at St Mary’s Church and a wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial in People’s Park.

This year, Remembrance Sunday falls on the November 9, two days before Armistice Day on the November 11.

The event will begin at 10am outside Banbury Town Hall with the forming of the parade which will then march off at around 10:15am.

The overall event is expected to come to a close around 2pm. It is one of Banbury Town Council’s most significant events, carrying a great deal of importance within the town as well as the wider country. Because of this, large crowds are expected to line the streets for the parade, with road closures in place.

In the build-up to the event, the High Street and roads surrounding Banbury Cross have been decorated with poppies and posters as well as maps, poems, and poignant images of war, paying tribute to servicemen from every corner of the Armed Forces.

Cllr Kieron Mallon, Mayor of Banbury said. “We remember those from Banbury who gave the ultimate sacrifice in two world wars, but we must also remember those who also served, were injured or died in many parts of the world since, Malaya, Aden, Korea, Cyprus, Northern Ireland, Falklands, Iraq and Afghanistan to name the main conflicts but there were many more.

"We gather to remember them, to honour their sacrifices and also the families they left behind. We in Banbury will not forget them or allow their memory to fade; we will remember them.”

Making their return from last year’s proceedings, the poppies lining Banbury’s High Street have written on them the names of troops from the Banbury area who lost their lives during both World War I and World War II. The names were added to the poppies by students from a number of schools across Banbury, as well as members of the cadet groups.

Other services include a 9.30am Holy Communion at St Peter & St Paul’s, Chipping Warden followed at 11am by an Act of Remembrance at the village sign.

On Tuesday, November 11, at the Eleventh Hour on the Eleventh Day, a service of Remembrance will be held beside the Commonwealth War Grave in the churchyard at Chipping Norton.

In Wardington there will be a service of Remembrance in the church at 10.50am led by Sue Upton.

In Middleton Cheney Remembrance Sunday will be commemorated on Sunday, November 9 starting with a parade led by the Laidlaw Memorial Banbury and District Pipe Band, the Sealed Knot Drummers who will form up in Archery Road at 9.15am and march to All Saints Church for a Service of Remembrance at 10am, after which at 11am there will be a wreath laying and two minute silence at the War Shrine opposite the Dolphin. These events will require temporary road closures between 8.45am and noon.

In Hornton there will be a Remembrance Day service in the Parish Church of St John the Baptist on Sunday November 9, starting at the earlier time of 10.50am allow for the two-minute silence. As this is a United Service, there will be no separate service in the Methodist Church.

In Adderbury there will be a Remembrance Service at St Mary's Church on Sunday at 10.45am.

Cropredy’s Remembrance Sunday service will take place at St Mary's led by Rev Canon Sarah Fenby, beginning at the churchyard war memorial at 10.50am and continuing in the church. This is a united Anglican/Methodist service.

Remembrance Sunday is most famous for its association with World War I, with many also using it to pay respects those who fell in World War II. However, today it is considered an occasion to remember any and all members of the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces who died in war. This includes the Falklands War, Iraq, Afghanistan and other conflicts.

Remembrance Sunday also marks the vital role played by the emergency services and those who have lost their lives as a result of conflict or terrorism.

Armistice Day marks the Armistice, an agreement to end the fighting of the First World War as a prelude to peace negotiations, began at 11am on November 11, 1918.

Armistice is Latin for to stand (still) arms. To this day many mark Armistice Day around the United Kingdom with a two minute silence at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month.

A spokesman for Banbury Town Council said: “Banbury Town Council looks forward to welcome all residents to join in this momentous and poignant occasion, which is sure to give everyone an opportunity to reflect on and pay tribute to those that gave their lives to keep this country and its freedoms preserved for future generations.”