'We are absolutely thrilled' – 20-acre dog park near Banbury is nominated for Best Dog Field award

A 20-acre dog park in a village near Banbury has been nominated for the Oxfordshire Best Dog Field of the Year award.

Field Day Dog Field, owned by Bruce Bennett, is among 34 Oxfordshire dog fields up for the award.

The park that wins the county-wide award will then face off against other regional winners for the nation's best dog field award.

The large dog field, located off Barford Road, in Bloxham, has received positive feedback from dog owners since it opened last November.

Bruce said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been nominated, and it's great that all of our hard work has been recognised.

“We opened the dog field for several reasons: as a positive thing for the community, to get people walking and exercising, and to make use of a field that isn’t great for agricultural use.”

The field contains two water stations, benches for sitting and stretching zones with instructions on how to stretch out muscles.

Bruce added: “There are many dog fields in the area, but nothing quite like this. When we opened it, we wanted it to feel like you are going for a walk in the countryside, but your dog can’t run off.”

In the future, Bruce hopes to open the orchard at the centre of the field as a place where dog walkers can find peace and quiet or enjoy meditation.

He also hopes to work alongside other dog groups or organisations that work with dogs to put on events in the 20-acre field.

To vote for Field Day Dog Field at the British Dog Fields awards, visit: https://tinyurl.com/wcud8tjp

To enquire about using the field, email: [email protected]