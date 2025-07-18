Struggling in the heat, spoiled food and EV cars left sitting on the drive - how Brits could be impacted unless UK employers fill urgent job shortages

The Government’s Temporary Shortage Occupation List reveals key shortages in air-conditioning, refrigeration installers, repairers, car mechanics – and more

Analysis by immigration law firm, Migrate UK, of the 52 job codes added to the Government’s Temporary Shortage Occupation List (TSOL) indicates that Brits could be left grappling with the heat, and with spoiled food and EV cars left on the drive, unless UK employers urgently fill roles for air-conditioning and refrigeration installers, repairers, and EV mechanics.

Following the removal of 111 job roles in July under new rules for skilled worker visas including chefs and hospitality workers, overseas workers are now only able to apply for jobs that are graduate-level or above, unless the roles are included on the government’s new Temporary Shortage Occupations List. Ministers say these TSOL positions are vital for building the UK's infrastructure or industrial strategy and are due to come into force from 22 July until December 2026, if approved by MPs and peers.

But with multiple heatwaves already this month and the announcement of the government’s new £640m grant for EV cars this week, these existing job shortages are set to become even more acute. UK public buildings, shops, retailers and offices could be left with longer waits to fix air conditioning or refrigeration, and EV owners unable to fix their cars quickly. This comes at a time when less than 25% of UK mechanics are currently trained to work on EVs - and the industry’s projected shortfall of 16,000 technicians by 2035.

Comments Oliver O’Sullivan, Director of Immigration, Migrate UK: “While the government’s latest measures to reduce the numbers of skilled worker visas will reduce net migration, as indicated by the TSOL there are a large number of roles where UK employers are already struggling to recruit sufficient workers, as we’re hearing every day from our clients.”

With global warming and increasing EV usage set to continue, along with key skill shortages in these areas, many people are already aware that the UK continues to suffer from a lack of workers in several sectors on the TSOL list, including electricians, plumbers, and construction workers.

Adds Oliver O’Sullivan: “Employers now have the potential to hire overseas talent for these roles if they cannot recruit UK workers with the necessary skills to keep their businesses running or to meet demand. For those employers struggling to recruit, I’d recommend checking if their required job roles are on the new TSOL as they could potentially benefit from overseas talent to help fill their shortages.

“While if a business hasn’t already explored sponsoring overseas workers whether via skilled worker or other routes, this remains open to exploration despite ever-increasing barriers – we regularly help organisations who have previously struggled to fulfil positions, meet further crucial job requirements through sponsorship.”