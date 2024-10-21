Shipston on Stour nurse celebrates national award win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jodie Brookes, founder of Brookes Care Solutions, a Warwickshire based business, has received a Solopreneur Award to recognise her achievements.

The Solopreneur awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of women in business throughout the UK doing it on their own.

Shortlisted from hundreds of entries from across the UK, Jodie received her award after impressing the judges, who commented “Jodie has used her own personal experiences, and professional expertise, to launch a care finding service which helps self-funding families navigate the care system and end of life care. Jodie is at the start of her entrepreneurial journey and is providing a valuable service which will be a lifeline for many families going forward.”

Jodie commented: “Brookes Care Solutions was created to meet a need that I repeatedly saw around me - families getting into confusion and crisis because they just don’t know where to start when they need to find care for loved ones. I now put my 20+ years of nursing experience to good use to help families get the care they need, quickly, and with compassion. To win this award in a room of such amazing and inspiring women was such an honour”

Jodie Brookes RN with her award

After a successful career managing private nursing homes, community palliative care nursing and advising the UK courts in her role as an expert witness, Jodie launched Brookes Care Solutions. She now provides a bespoke service to both individuals and businesses to help older people find the best available care.

The awards are founded by Sandra Garlick, who was awarded her MBE in the New Year’s Honours List 2020 for her services to women in business.

Sandra explained: “The Woman Who Solopreneur Awards are very special to me. They celebrate the achievements of women in business doing it for themselves, making those tough business decisions alone. Jodie is at the start of her business journey. Winning this award demonstrates the valuable work that she is doing, and I wish her every success on her business journey. A true role model for anyone just starting out.”

The event took place earlier this month at Hogarths Hotel, Solihull, and featured a day of inspiring keynote speakers alongside the awards ceremony.

The 10th Anniversary of the Woman Who Achieves Awards will be celebrated on 9th May, 2025 at Coombe Abbey Hotel. Entries open on 1st January, 2025.