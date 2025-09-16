Popular Banbury park cafe announces closure

The People's Park Cafe in Banbury's People's Park has closed after two and a half years of business.

The manager of the People’s Park Cafe has announced that it has closed after two-and-a-half years of business.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cafe, which first opened in the summer of 2022, announced its closure on social media on Saturday, (September 13).

Manager of the cafe, Karen Smith, posted: “Sorry to say from the People's Park Cafe, due to unforeseen circumstances, I've closed!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to all my lovely customers and friends I've made over the last two-and-a-half years for your ongoing support.”

Constructed from a disused Victorian brick building at the park’s Warwick Road entrance, the cafe served coffee, tea, sandwiches, cakes, and ice cream all year round.

It had both indoor and outdoor seating and also hosted community events, such as chess workshops, last summer.

People’s Park Cafe is owned by Banbury Town Council but has been previously leased to individuals to run.

The Banbury Guardian has approached the team at People’s Park Cafe for more details.