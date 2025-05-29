Polar Technology awarded Breakthrough Culture Award

Polar Technology, an Oxfordshire-based engineering and manufacturing company, are delighted to announce that we have been selected for the Breakthrough Culture Award: Growth Edition in 2025. The award is a 12-month certification designed to recognise the next wave of UK companies who are passionate about creating a thriving workplace.

The Breakthrough Culture Awards are run by Hyer, a global media company and internet publisher focusing on workplace innovation and company cultures. The Growth Edition is for growing companies that dared to build a culture they're proud of and that believe a thriving team equals a thriving business. For more information on the awards and the selection criteria behind them, click here: https://www.hyer.co/feature-bca

This award is testament to Polar’s commitment to building an employee-led culture, their investment in training and development and their celebration of both individual and collective achievements. That culture is built on the foundations of dedication, empowerment, innovation and integrity.

This approach has been centred around understanding from employees what is important to them and what they value most about the business, and then using this insight to alter and improve Polar’s Employee Value Preposition (EVP).

Our Long Service Award Winners

Furthermore, Polar Technology have introduced a programme where their customers visit their site, or their employees attend events held at customer workplaces, to give employees a chance to witness the end results of their efforts. All internal communication channels, including newsletters and town hall meetings, are geared towards this goal, ensuring that every Polar employee understands that all processes have a clear purpose and serve an important function.

A powerful example of this was an incident when the life of a prominent Formula One driver was saved, after a horrific crash, by the Halo- a specialist metallic driver protection system that was previously manufactured at Polar Technology. That specific Halo could be traced all the way back to the individual who worked on the manufacture of the device, and the driver even sent a personal thank you.

Finally, another piece of employee feedback that was used to inspire change at Polar was the implementation of an internal Leadership Academy. This was introduced to facilitate development of employees at differing stages of their career, giving them the skills to manage teams and develop their own leadership style.

Sharon Barrett, HR Director at Polar Technology, said: “Culture isn’t something you can manufacture—it’s the essence of who we are at Polar Technology. Our journey has been about peeling back the layers to truly understand what matters most to our people. Through open conversations and honest feedback, our employees have helped us uncover both our strengths and opportunities for growth.

The Polar Technology Composites Team

"These insights are shaping a forward-thinking culture—one that not only reflects who we are today but also prepares us for the challenges of tomorrow. As we build on these strong foundations, our commitment to being the best company to work for remains stronger than ever.”