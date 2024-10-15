Plan for warehouse scheme on ancient farmland in Banbury will go to public inquiry

Huscote Farm, showing three warehouses build but unoccupied during their first three years

A controversial plan for warehousing on acres of ancient farmland in Banbury will go to a public inquiry early next year.

An application for an inquiry into the refusal of consent for development of an industrial estate on Huscote Farm, between the M40 and Overthorpe Hall has been accepted by the Planning Inspectorate.

The application was made by Greystoke GB against the refusal by Cherwell District Council to give the go ahead for 140,000 square metres of warehousing over the ancient ridge and furrow farmland between the A361 and A422.

Cherwell’s refusal came after looking at three identical planning applications and a previous appeal that was withdrawn at the last minute by the applicant. Planning officers cited 15 reasons for refusal, supported by CDC planning committee before the application was refused in March this year.

Significant concerns and objections were raised from statutory consultees such as Oxfordshire County Council, Thames Valley Police, The Environment Agency, Oxfordshire Highways, Banbury Town Council and neighbouring Northamptonshire councils as well as prominent countryside groups and Banbury Civic Society. Hundreds of members of the public also made objections.

Lisa Phipps of Keep Nethercote Rural said: “The Local Plan aims to ensure the council can meet all its residential and employment needs for the future and allows full and in-depth consultations with all interested parties including the public, meaning local people get a say in what local people need.

"In an attempt to override the Local Plan, the applicant is seeking to overturn the council’s decision and has appealed to the Secretary of State asking that the local decision to refuse permission be overturned.”

The date of the public inquiry is unknown but will be in 2025. Members of the public are able to observe the proceedings.

The developer's plan for warehousing on ancient farmland between the A361 and the A422 on the edge of Banbury

The planning inspector will be given a copy of all public objections made to Cherwell District Council but if objectors have further comments that support the refusal reasons, they can be made direct to the planning inspectorate online here by November 18.

“Members of the public should also raise their objections with their own local councillors and MP to ensure that their views are represented,” said Mrs Phipps.

"Huscote Farm is a beautiful, unspoilt area of Banbury countryside. The ancient farmland contains remnants of the agricultural heritage of the Banbury area, links to the once famous Banbury Cheese, and the biodiversity supports an abundance of wildlife,” said Mrs Phipps.

"Developing the area would not only have a hugely detrimental impact on our landscape and local heritage - the road network around the M40 roundabout and Banbury is already insufficient for the volume of traffic and adding more to these roads without improvements to the infrastructure will just add more misery to those trying to move about our town.

Greystoke's photograph of the interior of a typical warehouse that would be built on the Huscote Farm site, should it be given planning consent

"The warehouses already built along the A361 have stood empty for a number of years and nearby warehouses are unable to fill job vacancies locally, with many employees commuting from other areas. This suggests more warehousing would not provide the jobs that local people are looking for.

“To lodge an appeal and try to override the local decision simply shows contempt for local democracy and the Banbury people who would be so negatively impacted if this proposal were to go ahead.”

Mrs Phipps said some of the reasons for refusal given by CDC include the land not being earmarked for development, traffic and highways concerns, negative impact on biodiversity and loss of wildlife habitat, detrimental impact on landscape, lack of sustainability, air quality negative impacts, drainage issues and loss of agricultural land.

These are the factors the planning inspector will consider at the public inquiry, hearing evidence from both sides to decide whether to uphold the council’s decision to refuse the application or to allow the development to go ahead.

A photo from the Keep Nethercote Rural website. It shows the farmland and three empty warehouses which were the first to be build on the eastern side of the M40

Greystoke CB has produced a paper giving its justification for the development saying there is a need to deliver economic growth. It says warehousing is important to the economy and would offer economic benefits to Banbury and beyond.

It would offer temporary jobs during construction and permanent full-time jobs after. Banbury businesses would benefit from ‘increased local spend’ associated with these workers.

Demand for warehousing is increasing because of changes in shopping habits but available space is decreasing, it says, and the Cherwell location is a positive factor.

Greystoke CB says the adopted Development Plan has ‘failed to keep pace with and reflect national policy’ and the emerging Local Plan is still only at ‘a very early stage’ so it is necessary for developers to bring sites forward now.

"The Appellant will demonstrate the development proposal will complement rather than harm the economy of Banbury town centre,” it says.

In its original application, Greystoke says the development would be designed to allow a ‘sense of ownership’

“The proposals create areas that are attractive and with clearly defined public and private areas that relate well with one another to help promote a sense of community identity.

“The development should enable employers and employees to take pride in their surroundings, which in turn will help create a sense of shared ownership and social responsibility. All of the landscape areas and features will be managed and maintained in the long term. This will be achieved through the implementation of a comprehensive Landscape and Biodiversity Management Plan (LMP), to ensure the successful establishment and continued thriving of the landscape framework proposals.” the design and access statement says.