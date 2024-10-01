Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Developers have applied to the Planning Inspectorate for the right to appeal the refusal of consent for an enormous industrial estate on the edge of Banbury.

Greystoke CB has lodged its request to appeal Cherwell District Council’s refusal for planning permission for 140,000 square metres of warehousing over Huscote Farm, an ancient farm on the eastern side of the M40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan received widespread objection from residents of local villages, townspeople, civic societies and councillors themselves.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cherwell’s planning committee refused the outline plan earlier this year, saying: “The proposal is located on an unallocated site and development would represent an urbanising form of development which by reason of its location and proposed land use would result in a cluster of large warehouse buildings poorly related to Banbury that would result in a harmful visual intrusion of development into the landscape and open countryside and would therefore result in harm to the rural character, appearance and quality of the area. This identified harm would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the proposal.”

In its official objection, dedicated opposition group, Keep Nethercote Rural (KNR), said: “Developing the area of Nethercote for commercial use would have a hugely negative impact on our countryside, increase traffic and place further pressure on the M40 roundabout (already insufficient for the volume), increase noise from alarms and machinery, remove the natural habitat for wildlife and birds and increase flooding risks by removing permeable surfaces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greystoke CB has produced a paper giving its justification for the development saying there is a need to deliver economic growth. It says warehousing is important to the economy and would offer economic benefits to Banbury and beyond.

It would offer temporary jobs during construction and permanent full-time jobs. Banbury businesses would benefit from ‘increased local spend’ associated with these workers.

Demand for warehousing is increasing because of changes in shopping habits but available space is decreasing, it says, and the Cherwell location is a positive factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An aeriel impression of the warehouses developers want to build on Huscote Farm

Greystoke CB says the adopted Development Plan has ‘failed to keep pace with and reflect national policy’ and the emerging Local Plan is still only at ‘a very early stage’ so it is necessary for developers to bring sites forward now.

"The Appellant will demonstrate the development proposal will complement rather than harm the economy of Banbury town centre,” it says.

Lisa Phipps of KNR said: “Huscote Farm’s ancient farmland contains remnants of the agricultural heritage of the Banbury area, to Banbury Cheese. And the biodiversity supports an abundance of wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Developing the area would have a hugely detrimental impact on our landscape and heritage; roads in Banbury generally are insufficient for the volume of traffic and adding more without infrastructure improvements will add more misery. The warehouses along the A361 have stood empty for years and nearby warehouses are unable to fill job vacancies with many employees commuting from other areas, suggesting more warehousing would not provide jobs people are looking for.

A new aerial photograph of the acres of Huscote Farm that developers want to build an industrial estate over

“The application was refused by Cherwell on fifteen grounds. There were significant concerns and objections were raised from statutory consultees and neighbouring councils as well as groups such as CPRE Oxon, Banbury Civic Society and BBOWT. There were 258 public objections too.

“To lodge an appeal and try to override the local decision shows contempt for local democracy and the Banbury people.”