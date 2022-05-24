Opening of The Light cinema and entertainment venue at Castle Quay Waterfront has been delayed again.

The new leisure and entertainment venue was due to open this Friday May 27 in time for the upcoming half term holiday and the bank holidays next week.

Officials with the The Light cinema issued the following statement: "We have experienced ongoing supplier chain issues which have meant that we have had to make the difficult decision to push our opening back a little longer.

Opening of The Light cinema and entertainment venue at Castle Quay Waterfront has been delayed again. (photo by Richard Savory)

"To make sure we can deliver the best in entertainment, we’re now opening on Friday 10th June.”

It is the second delayed opening for the entertainment venue.

The previously expected opening had been planned in time for the Easter holiday.

The 55,000 square foot entertainment space covers three floors overlooking the Oxford Canal.

The Light cinema venue will be home to a seven-screen cinema, 10 lanes of bowling, a retro arcade, a climbing centre, interactive darts, a karaoke room, a diner, American pool tables and more.

James Morris, CEO of The Light, said: “We’re so thrilled to open in Banbury and are looking forward to welcoming the people of Oxfordshire to enjoy this exciting entertainment and leisure venue. Whether you’re looking for delicious food, an amazing movie, fun with your friends bowling, playing darts or climbing, we’ve got something for everyone and can’t wait for you to experience the best in entertainment.

"This is a special site. We’ve really been evolving this offer. This is our most diverse offer.

"It’s all about celebrating the canal and Banbury’s heritage and giving Banbury something exciting for the future.”

The venue will also be home to Adventure Climb, a state-of-the-art climbing centre that’s perfect for all experience levels. The centre’s walls reach 10 metres high, and include 26 different climbing routes.

Downstairs guests can enjoy a 10-lane bowling alley, interactive darts, a karaoke room and games arcade.

The venue will also include a mini-golf offer, which officials hope to open at a date. A restaurant called The Greenhouse on the Terrace overlooking the canal, is also expected to open at a later date.