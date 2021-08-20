Queen Bee Bread and Delights, a new independent café offering artisan breads and more with a southeast Asian twist is set to open in Lock29 of Banbury's town centre. (Image from Lock29)

A new independent café offering artisan breads and more with a southeast Asian twist is set to open in Lock29 of Banbury's town centre.

Lock29's latest independent retailer, Queen Bee Bread and Delights will open on Monday August 23. It will offer artisan breads, bakes, soup, chocolate and cheesecakes, some of which will have a southeast Asian twist.

Founder Queenie Goudie may have moved to the UK four decades ago but she hasn’t forgotten the delicious south east Asian flavours of her childhood. So, alongside traditional artisan sourdough loaves and breakfast worthy croissants, you’ll also find sweet buns filled with pineapple, coconut and a few other flavours; as well as homemade soups with fusion flavours and moreish wontons.

They also offer light as a feather sponge cakes too along with brownies and blondies given an Asian twist using pandan, a flavour similar to vanilla. Gluten free and vegan options will also be available, while celebration cakes can be ordered for those special occasions. In fact, everyone is catered for, two legs or four, with cakes specifically for dogs and cats too.

Queenie has also teamed up with other independent businesses to sell their products at Lock29. They include Bicester based OMG Cheesecakes, Cornfields Bakery and Mendip Chocolate Chef, who will provide next level cheesecakes, some baked goods and chunky chocolate slabs.

"We also have a guest singer John Goudie as Jonny G coming along to entertain people in the Live Locker from 1-4pm. It’s going to be fantastic. I’ve had so much support from family, friends and the team at Lock29, it’s been fantastic if slightly overwhelming.”

Queen Bee Bread and Delights is a new business for Queenie, and came about after a chance conversation with another vendor at Lock29, following a long career as a carer. She’s also run her own event catering business for the last 10 years, serving delicious food at weddings and events such as the Notting Hill Carnival and Cropredy.

Chris Catford, the Lock29 manager, said: “Queenie’s passion for and experience in food really shines. We know the business is going to be amazing. As someone who has looked after people as a carer for many years and is now starting out on a new journey, we’d really ask everyone in Banbury to get behind her new venture and make it a real success.”

You may also recognise Queenie’s name, as she’s well known in Banbury for her Salsa and Zumba lessons and she’s promising when the business is up and running that her Salsa classes will run in the Lock29 events space.