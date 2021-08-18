Premier Inn set for opening at Castle Quay Waterfront in Banbury town centre

Cllr Ian Corkin, deputy leader of Cherwell District Council, poses for a photo in front of the new Premier Inn in the Banbury town centre

The opening of the brand new Premier Inn hotel at the Castle Quay Waterfront sits adjacent to the Oxford Canal and provides a picturesque backdrop for visitors.

The hotel has 117 rooms, including double, twin, family and accessible rooms, as well as 20 enhanced premier plus bedrooms, which all have free Wi-Fi, Freeview TV and tea and coffee facilities, plus a canal side Thyme Bar & Grill restaurant serving breakfast and dinner.

In addition to Premier Inn, the new Waterfront development includes a brand-new 30,000 square foot Lidl which opened last week on Thursday August 12.

A room inside the new Premier Inn hotel set to open in the Banbury town centre on Friday August 20 (Image from Castle Quay)

The Light will be opening a high-quality entertainment experience in Easter 2022 including a state-of-the-art eight screen cinema, a leisure offering with 10 lanes of bowling and a sun terrace overlooking the canal.

The Waterfront will also include several restaurants, which are set to open at the beginning of next year, all of which will create a diverse and attractive new leisure destination in Banbury. The Waterfront development is on schedule, with works successfully continuing throughout the pandemic.

To celebrate the opening of the new Premier Inn and Lidl, Castle Quay will be holding its first ever garden party on Saturday August 28 between 11am and 4pm.

The centre will also be going dog friendly from this weekend onwards, and to mark this pivotal change the centre will be holding its first ever family-friendly dog agility course with lots of awards up for grabs on the day. All activity will take place in the external space outside Lock29.

“This is also the latest step in the canal’s transformation and part of the wider regeneration of Banbury. The development of Castle Quay Waterfront as a mixed-use destination will sustain and enhance the economic, social and environmental performance of Banbury and increase its attractiveness to businesses, investors, residents, and visitors. A vibrant Banbury is essential to the overall economy of the county.”

Viv Carr, new openings project manager for Premier Inn, said: “Premier Inn Banbury town centre adds another excellent location to our national network.

"It’s also our third new Premier Inn to open in Oxfordshire this year as we continue to invest in successful locations like Banbury with a strong economy and attractions all year round for leisure travellers. We’re proud to be here in a beautiful location by the canal and our 25-strong team is ready to offer our customers the warm Premier Inn welcome we are known for.”