Castle Quay Waterfront property on the canal in the town centre of Banbury set to open by Easter 2022 (photo by Richard Savory)

With a huge variety of activities under one roof from a 10-lane bowl, mini-golf, and seven screen cinema, to a retro arcade, climbing, and a diner, the venue will bring something truly unique to the area.

The 55,000 square foot entertainment space covering three floors will bring 60 news jobs to the town centre of Banbury.

All the seats inside each of the seven screens at the cinema complex come with their own side table for food and drink. Each of the film screens will have three different types of seats, which include manual reclining seats, electric reclining seats with a foot rest and bed style seats with a foot rest along the front row.

The Light is set to open an entertainment venue in the town of Banbury, which include bowling (Image from The Light)

The cinema complex will also include a separate terrace bar area overlooking the Oxford Canal, which will have a retractable canvas roof to be withdrawn during nice weather. The terrace bar area also has a separate outside entrance, along with the main one from inside the cinema complex.

Alper Zan, senior business manager at The Light, said: “I’m so excited to be opening our newest site this Easter in Banbury.”

Since it was founded in 2007, The Light has opened 11 cinema and leisure venues across the country: Addlestone, Bolton, Braford, Cambridge, New Brighton, Sheffield, Sittingbourne, Stockport, Thetford, Walsall and Wisbech with Banbury due to open at Easter 2022 and more site openings in the pipeline.

The Light’s unique features are design, customer experience, people and content and offers a variety of experiences including cinema, leisure, dining and events.