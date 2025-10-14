Launch event marks state-of-the-art dental practice’s official opening in Oxfordshire

The new state-of-the-art Wantage Dental Practice was unveiled by the Deputy Mayor on Friday, with treats and entertainment on hand to bring smiles to Wantage.

The launch event saw Deputy Mayor Cllr Chris Walters cut the ribbon, joined by a live performance from the Wantage Glee Club and an appearance from the Wantage town crier. Visitors also enjoyed branded goody bags and an opportunity to explore the new state-of-the-art facilities.

Previously located at The Chapel on Newbury Street, the new, larger practice on Grove Street is less than half a mile away and now features cutting-edge dental technology, twice the number of treatment rooms, and a fully digital patient journey. This includes a new self-check-in system, AI-driven imaging for enhanced diagnostics, and top-of-the-range CBCT scanners.

The practice is also open seven days a week, offering daily emergency appointments to better support the community and provide more flexibility for patients.

Wantage Dental Practice colleagues, Wantage Glee Club, Wantage Deputy Mayor Cllr Chris Walters, and the Wantage Town Crier

In addition, Rodericks Dental Partners has expanded the range of treatments available, introducing facial aesthetics, prosthodontics, and endodontics, meaning more specialist care is now available closer to home.

The practice is set to host Invisalign® and Implant Open Days on Monday, 27th October, where visitors can enjoy exclusive on-the-day offers, including 15% off Invisalign treatment for the first 10 people and 15% for everyone after that, when signing up on the day. Other offers include free 3D smile scans, complimentary professional whitening, bespoke payment plans, and free consultations with the implant dentist.

Zoe Callaghan, Head of Regional Operations at Rodericks Dental Partners, said:

“It was fantastic to see the local community turn out for our launch event, and we’d like to thank the Deputy Mayor and Wantage Glee Club for coming along and making it a memorable day. We look forward to welcoming our existing and new patients to our new and improved practice, and now that we’re fully open, we hope people will call and enquire how we can use our new facilities and technology to help with their oral health.”

Mollie Laming, Practice Manager at Wantage Dental Practice, Deputy Mayor Cllr Chris Walters, and Zoe Callaghan, Head of Regional Operations (South East), Rodericks Dental Partners.

The new Wantage House Dental Practice represents the next step in Rodericks Dental Partners’ commitment to accessible, high-quality dentistry, combining innovation and technology with a warm, community-focused approach.

Private check-ups are currently available for £59 (reduced from £112) as part of the practice’s opening offer.

New or existing patients can book online at www.wantagedental.com or call the practice on 01235 760491 for further information.