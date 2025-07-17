'I rely on touch, intuition and experience' - blind sports massage therapist sets up business in Banbury

A blind former RAF serviceman is using his touch and intuition to help people feel better at a Banbury town centre sports massage clinic.

Steve Parnell was diagnosed with an incurable and rare eye condition called retinitis pigmentosa at age 23.

At the time of the diagnosis, Steve was four years into a career as a steward in the RAF, and the news turned his world upside down.

Steve said: “At the time, I could still drive, and I had no idea how much my life was about to change.

Sports massage therapist Steve Parnell with guide dog Millie.

“To begin with, I suffered from night blindness, but then it moved to my peripheral vision and then central vision over time.”

The diagnosis meant that Steve was forced to leave behind his job in the RAF and retrain in a new industry.

Steve said: “I left the RAF in 1991 and moved back home to work in catering for a while, but I had always had a passion for exercise, so I began training as a fitness instructor.”

Steve then worked for 15 years as a fitness instructor in hotels and health clubs and gained several qualifications.

The career change took Steve from Slough to Leamington, where he made the decision to also train as a sports massage therapist.

He said: “I thought I’m not going to be able to be an instructor forever because I will lose my sight eventually.

“I did a sports massage course at Banbury College and then started my own business helping people feel better and live with less pain.”

Steve’s condition meant that it took over ten years of slow deterioration until he was officially registered as blind in 2004.

He now has almost no vision and uses a guide dog named Millie to get around, but that hasn’t stopped him from completing several triathlons and living an active life.

Recently, Steve moved into a room at Banbury’s Clinic All physio clinic where he has been going from strength to strength.

Steve said: “I love my work. I don’t rely on sight; I rely on touch, intuition and experience.

“My condition means my other senses are heightened; my touch, smell and hearing are more acute.”

For more information about Steve’s work, visit: https://spsportsmassage.co.uk/