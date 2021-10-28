HSBC UK Banbury branch reopens following refurbishment

Cllr Kieron Mallon, leader of the Banbury Town Council reopened the HSBC UK Banbury branch following a four-week refurbishment to upgrade its facilities. (Submitted photo)

The HSBC UK Banbury branch has reopened following a four-week refurbishment to upgrade its facilities. Cllr Kieron Mallon, leader of the Banbury Town Council opened the branch yesterday, Thursday October 28. Cllr George Ayres and local community unsung hero recipient Prabhu Natarajan were also on hand for the reopening of the town centre bank branch.

The branch, which has been converted to a digital service branch with state-of-the-art self-service machines, has been refurbished and reformatted, including redecoration and new furniture.

Amongst other things, the changes to the Banbury branch include: better-designed areas for customer service, a full suite of self-service machines including cash, cheque deposit machines, an area that can be used for customer seminars, which could include talks on financial wellbeing or how to avoid becoming the victim of fraud and servicing of business as well as retail accounts.

Banbury Town Cllr George Ayres, Prabhu Natarajan and Cllr Kieron Mallon at the reopening of the town centre HSBC Bank branch after a four-week refurbishment project. (Submitted photo)

Sharon Hoare, HSBC UK’s local director, said: “We are continuing to invest millions of pounds into our branch network to create an enhanced experience for our customers.

"The changes that we are making to our Banbury branch will mean customers have a much more modern branch, with increased space in the banking hall. I am delighted that we are continuing to be there for our customers and the local community.

“Whilst we are investing in our branch network nationally as well as in Banbury, the overall direction of travel for customer behaviour is quite clear - customers are becoming more comfortable primarily using online and mobile banking to take control of their finances, turning to other channels for very particular interactions.

"That could be to get face-to-face advice, when they have a complex financial issue, or if they want to discuss how a major life event will affect their finances, whether that is an expected new addition to the family or a bereavement. Whichever their preference, we are there for them in Banbury.

“We are very conscious that there will be some customers who are less confident using self-service options, and we would like to assure them that we will not be leaving any of our customers high and dry.