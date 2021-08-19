The staff from Kineton's Gilks' Garage Café stand around their new delivery van known as 'Cobby' (Image from Gilks' Garage Café Facebook page)

Gilks’ Garage Café’s great diner reviews have earned it a place among travellers’ favourites across the region

Gilks’ Garage Café has announced it has been recognized as a 2021 Travellers’ Choice award winner for being in the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide. This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to diners around the globe, having earned great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Gilks’ Garage Café stood out by continuously delighting diners.

Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor, “Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travellers’ Choice Awards. I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety.

Staff at Gilks' Garage Café in Kineton hold up their award

"The Travellers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”

Keith, Linda, Katherine and Thomas Gilks said: "The Traveller's Choice Award came out of the blue.

"It's not one that companies are nominated for, but totally driven by Tripadvisor. So to be recognised as one of the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide for consistently giving a fantastic service and experience is humbling and a real honour.

"We would like to thank all our fabulous customers for supporting us through thick and thin, and who have taken the time to submit such wonderful reviews throughout the last 21 months.

"And of course thank you to all our wonderful team members, past and present, who have gone the extra mile to ensure our service is as good as it can be, working to and adjusting to the government guidelines. Our café family team are absolutely instrumental in achieving this accolade. We are lucky to have each and everyone of them."

Gilks’ Garage Café is set to host a craft market outside on the grounds of its restaurant. The café is hosting the craft market with Pinnock Distillery, which is also based in Kineton.

The craft market will be at the café on Banbury Road, Kineton from 10am to 2pm on the Bank Holiday Monday August 30.

There will be a variety of local independent craft stalls, and the café will be serving breakfast baps and a special street food inspired bap too. There will be a £1 entry fee, which will go to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Gilks Garage Cafe is open Wednesday to Sunday from 9am to 3pm and 5.30 to 8.30pm Friday and Saturday.