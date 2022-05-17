Jasmine Gilhooly the Banbury BID Strategist and Felicity Brain a town host for Banbury BID stand together outside The Mill Arts Centre in Banbury.

Free wi-fi for outside areas in the town centre is among new ideas out forward to help local businesses.

Banbury BID, the town’s Business Improvement District, is looking to launch several new initiatives under its new leadership.

The BID no longer has a manager but Jasmine Gilhooly hopes to improve the partnership between BID and local businesses while she serves as the Banbury BID ‘strategists, which is set up on a part-time contract basis rather than the previous full-time regular manager position.

The BID currently has 536 levy-paying businesses across the Banbury town centre area.

Along with Jasmine the BID has two town hosts, who include Terry John Jones (as lead town host) and Felicity Brain.

The new leadership, which started a couple of months ago, is looking towards the future to help improve the businesses of Banbury.

Jasmine said: “We really want it to be a partnership between BID and local businesses. They are essentially who we are serving.

“What we want to do is work together with all the businesses to be able to improve the offering of Banbury.

“We are a small team, but we are on board with building a better community for the town.”

Jasmine said BID and its town hosts aim to help bridge the gap between businesses, the local councils and other organisations.

She added: “This year we need to redefine how we can help businesses.

"It’s all about redefining what the new landscape of the town centre is, and that’s important coming out of Covid.”

One of the new initiatives the BID aims to launch this year is making free wi-fi available for many outside areas across the town centre with phase one starting this summer for the Market Place.

The BID will also soon be getting footfall counters for different areas of the town centre.

Jasmine said: “It gives us data to give to businesses. It’s beneficial so we can work out how people are moving around the town.”