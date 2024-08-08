Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Famous film characters including Wolverine, Deadpool, Harley Quinn and Megatron will be making appearances at Banbury’s Castle Quay shopping centre on Saturdays throughout August.

The special guests will be on hand to take pictures with families as they do their shopping this summer holidays.

This Saturday (August 10), Marvel Comics stars Deadpool and Wolverine will be meeting fans between 11am and 2pm at The Light cinema.

The following Saturday, (August 17) visitors to Castle Quay will have the chance to meet Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn, who will both be there between 11am and 2pm.

Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist, TITAN, will be at the shopping centre on Saturday, August 24. (Bartko Dębkowski / Kreatyw! Med)

On Saturday, August 24, between 11am and 2.30pm the 8-foot dancing and joke-telling robot TITAN will be showing the Banbury crowd his unique blend of entertainment that got him to a Britain's Got Talent semi-final.

To round off the month, Bumblebee and Megatron from the Transformers franchise will be bringing life and joy to the shopping centre between 11am and 2pm.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “We wanted to offer families the chance to experience some memorable, free fun on us during the summer holidays.

“It can get especially difficult to keep kids amused for six weeks, so this superhero activity should really help keep them entertained on Saturdays.

Bumblebee from the Transformers franchise will be making an appearance at Castle Quay at the end of the month.

"The Light offers an incredible cinematic experience, so I’m sure these visits will inspire people to watch a blockbuster on the day or shortly after on the big screen.”

Castle Quay is also running two competitions that give shoppers the chance to win a £25 gift card to be spent in The Light.

The first competition requires visitors to take a photograph with one of the superheroes and post it in the comments of the event’s Facebook post, with the centre’s staff selecting the most creative picture.

There will also be a colouring competition, which requires visitors to collect a free superhero colouring sheet from the customer service desk, colour it in, fill out the contact details (adult’s details only, 18+), tick the consent boxes, and return to the desk by September 1.

Winners of both competitions will be contacted by Castle Quay staff via email between September 2 and 14.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/castlequaybanbury