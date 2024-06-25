Watch more of our videos on Shots!

🚚🛍️ Amazon’s major change has sparked considerable customer uproar

The minimum spend threshold for free Amazon deliveries has been raised

The change has prompted backlash from customers who now need to spend 40% more to avoid fees

The update was implemented in June with little fanfare

Amazon Prime members can still get free delivery on millions of items regardless of order value

The change might be a way of Amazon encouraging more customers to subscribe to Prime

Increasing logistics, fuel and labour costs could also be behind the decision

Amazon has made a significant change to its delivery policies, prompting a backlash from customers.

The online shopping giant has increased the minimum spend that is required before an order qualifies for free deliveries by 40%.

The new threshold - which is now set at £35, up from £25 - means shoppers now have to spend £10 more to avoid a delivery fee.

This change seems to have been implemented earlier in June, following a quiet update to the website which wasn’t widely publicised.

In the past, Amazon's threshold for free delivery has varied. Initially, there was no minimum spend requirement for free delivery on many orders, but over time, Amazon has adjusted its minimum thresholds.

Amazon raised the minimum order amount for free delivery from £10 to £20 in 2013 as part of efforts to manage shipping costs while encouraging customers to add more items to their orders.

Then in 2016, Amazon increased the minimum order amount for free delivery to £25, where it remained until the recent increase.

Most delivery types remain free for Amazon Prime members, except for superfast "Same Day & Overnight Delivery" services, which cost £1.99 if the order is under £20.

Non-Prime members can avoid delivery charges by opting for collection from a "Pickup Location," such as an Amazon locker, though not all items are eligible for this option.

We got in touch with Amazon to ask about the reasons behind the decision:

It said: “There are a number of external factors influencing shipping costs right now. We are constantly innovating and working to bring more value to our customers, and customers who are not Prime members will receive free shipping on all orders above £35.

“Prime members will continue to benefit from unlimited fast, free One-Day Delivery on millions of items regardless of order value.”

The cost of logistics, fuel and labour has been increasing, impacting the overall cost of providing delivery services, but Amazon’s increase also incentivises customers to purchase more items per order leading to higher average order values.

Amazon may also be hoping to encourage more customers to subscribe to Amazon Prime, generating additional revenue through membership fees.

