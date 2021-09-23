Banbury Live Escape Rooms relaunches and supports local mental health charity

Banbury Live Escape Rooms team (Submitted photo)

Scramm Live Escape Rooms in Banbury has reopened its doors this month under new ownership with local business couple Andrea and Allan Love.

Scramm owner Andrea Love said: “We have invested in Scramm Live Escape Rooms to give the local community a fun place to enjoy time with their family and friends away from the everyday stresses. Our Escape Room Games will give people the opportunity to escape from reality for an hour and allow their mind to play, which can only improve their wellbeing.

"We are a local business couple, so it is important to us that we support other local businesses and charities.”

Banbury Live Escape Rooms team (Submitted photo)

Scramm has chosen Oxfordshire based charity ‘Restore’ as its chosen charity this year and will be donating £5 for each room booked, beginning in October.

Restore CEO Lesley Dewhurst said: “We are really excited and grateful to the new owners of Scramm Escape Rooms for asking us to become their charity partners. Restore exists to help the people of Oxfordshire to recover from mental ill-health, and we know how helpful it can be for peoples' recovery journey to engage in group activities of all kinds - including fun activities like the ones that Scramm provides! We think this is a partnership made in heaven."

‘Restore’ is a well-established Oxfordshire Mental Health Charity that supports people to take control of their own recovery, develop skills, and lead meaningful lives. They offer recovery groups, training and employment coaching.

Banbury Live Escape Rooms have three themed rooms: Bank Robbery, Chocolate Factory and a Virus Room and each is guaranteed to give players a fun and exciting experience. The rooms are designed for teams of two to six people of all ages from 10 to 99 years old. Their popularity grew with birthday parties, but live escape rooms are also booked by companies and corporates for social and team building events.

Scramm’s Escape Rooms have been used as part of the recruitment process for larger organisations enabling the candidates’ teamwork skills to be studied from an adjoining room.

Scramm is conveniently located next to Banbury train station making it ideal for those travelling from further afield, and Castle Quay with its restaurants and bars is within walking distance.

With life returning to some sort of normality after lockdown and people looking for days out that provide a chance to have fun with friends and family, the interest is gathering, and bookings have already started coming in.

Andrea Love added: "We are delighted to be able to relaunch this popular business and are looking forward to providing Banbury with one of the most popular entertainment trends in recent years.

"It’s a great way to do something a little different with family, friends or colleagues. If you haven’t tried an escape room before, you should give it a go, and if you are an escape room junkie then you won’t be disappointed."

Teamwork is what it is all about so for those looking for ideas for a hen or stag do, party, corporate day out or just a fun weekend activity, Scramm Live Escape Rooms is now open and Covid safe, even the Virus Room.