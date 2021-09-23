Banbury singer-songwriter opens for Snow Patrol at iconic London Palladium

Banbury singer-songwriter - Isaac Stuart - supports Snow Patrol at iconic London Palladium (Submitted photo)

Isaac Stuart said: “Performing at the London Palladium was a dream come true. It felt so magical to be singing my songs there, let alone having the honour of supporting Snow Patrol. The audience were so warm and responsive, it was a deeply emotional experience I will never forget.”

Since releasing his debut single in October 2020, Isaac has experienced a meteoric rise, gaining national radio support and playlisting from the likes of BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 6, Virgin Radio UK and BBC introducing.

His appearance on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio introduced Isaac to a plethora of new fans earlier this year, taking his version of the 1970s disco classic Stayin’ Alive to number 97 on the Shazam Top 200 UK charts.

Isaac’s latest single ‘Saved’ was also recently featured on the hit ITV2 show Love Island.