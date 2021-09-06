Callum, Jane and Baxter need your help. They have launched a crowdfunding project to help fund the relocation of their business - Pavement Coffee Co. - to the Banbury Museum

Banbury Museum & Gallery have announced the arrival of new proprietors to their canal-side café this autumn.

Callum Smith and Jane have been running Pavement Coffee Co. with a mobile van from People’s Park for the past three years.

As well as speciality coffee they have been selling homemade cakes, breads, and soups. When the opportunity to take on the museum café became available Pavement Coffee Co. jumped at the chance.

Their vision is to create a family friendly space for people to come and enjoy a nice coffee with wholesome, good food.

With food being prepared freshly onsite, they will be baking fresh sourdough bread daily and using it in their recipes. There will be a menu for brunch and lunch with everything available to takeaway as well as soups, salads, and sandwiches.

Callum and Jane said: "We are super excited about bringing our take on great coffee and food to this location. We believe in food that is good for you and good for the planet."

A Banbury coffee has business - Pavement Coffee Co. - has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help its relocation project to Banbury Museum.

Pavement Coffee Co. have launched a Crowdfunder campaign ahead of their move to Banbury Museum & Gallery Café.

Callum and Jane added: "We are raising money to help us set up the café. The kitchen needs a new oven, essential kitchen equipment and signage. We would also like to create a soft play area, with books and toys for little ones to enjoy."

The crowdfunding campaign has already past the halfway mark to achieving their target of £5,000. There are rewards for those who involved, which include a free coffee from the café to a sourdough bread making course, to a barista course or even brunch or lunch for two.