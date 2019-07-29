Banbury-based mobile phone business hopes for new accolade

A Banbury-based mobile phone accessories provider has been recognised for its enterprising spirit.

Juice, which is located in Haslemere Way, has just been shortlisted for the Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year category at the 2019 NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards (GBEA).

The awards for the London and South East seek to recognise the enterprise and the achievements of businesses.

Juice founder Jolyon Bennett, said: “When starting Juice, I had a clear vision to produce mobile phone accessories that were both attractive to consumers and of superior technical quality – something I really felt the market lacked at the time.

He added: “As this award shortlist recognises, Juice has achieved both, and we are excited for what is to come.

“This award nomination is another accomplishment for the business to add to an exciting 2019 so far we keep our fingers crossed.”

If Juice, which has 35 members of staff, is successful in the regional heats, the business will be invited to attend the national finals in London on November 21.

Juice was originally launched as Gusto Telecom Solutions nine years ago and was rebranded just weeks ago as Juice.

The company has about 100,000 customers and says it has transformed the mobile phone accessories sector.

Juice states that it has consistently introduced a series of quality, vibrant and consumer-focused products to the market and these range from portable power banks through to super-fast chargers.

Mr Bennett said: “We are currently out-selling Apple for lightning and USB cables, and as the market leader we decided to synonymise the company name to reflect its range.”

The NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards aim to acknowledge the journey of entrepreneurs and businesses across the UK, providing opportunities for winners and finalists to connect.

Founded in 2013, the programme has continued to celebrate the stories that have taken individuals to where they are today, regardless of size or turnover.