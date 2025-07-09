Amersham nursery runners defy the mud to raise cash to tackle cancer

Partou Chiltern Avenue team members after completing the Race for Life Watford Pretty Muddy 5k in aid of Cancer Research UK

Team members from Partou Chiltern Avenue Day Nursery and Pre-school in Amersham have raised more than £1,000 for Cancer Research UK after successfully completing the Race for Life Watford Pretty Muddy 5k.

As well as online and in person donations from supporters and well-wishers, the final total was boosted after families pitched in to organise bake sales and raffles.

The team was led by Sadie Wilson-Cousins, Partou Chiltern Avenue Nursery Manager.

“I have lost family members and friends to cancer, and some are currently undergoing treatment due to cancer,” she said. “Over the last couple of months, all of us at Partou Chiltern Avenue have been working hard to raise money for the charity. Thanks to the generosity of our families that attend the nursery, we were able to raise over £1,000 with Gift Aid. I would like to say a big thank you to everyone that donated and helped us to reach such an incredible total.”

Sadie said she “couldn’t be prouder” of her team for what they had achieved – both physically and financially.

“Donna, Chloe, Amelia, Leah and I had an amazing time on the day, running 5k and getting extremely muddy,” she added. “It was a huge success and definitely something we would look to do again to support such a fantastic charity that is close to all our hearts.”

Donna had a deeply personal reason for taking on the challenge.

“I lost my mum to cancer 16 years ago,” she said. “I have also watched others lose family members or are currently battling with the disease. On the day, we had so much fun getting muddy, but it was amazing to be part of it.”

Chloe has happy memories of the event which will last a lifetime.

“I loved the mud run so much,” she commented. “It felt great to be a part of something so meaningful, and to do it in a memory of those we have lost or are affected by cancer. I enjoyed raising money with the nursery for the event and I am so thankful to everyone who donated.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said she was “immensely proud” of the women’s accomplishments.

“It was a really tough challenge for a cause which really matters to team members and families at Partou Chiltern Avenue,” she continued. “They worked so well together to raise such an impressive total.”

