Aldi confirms Late May Bank Holiday opening hours

By Lexi Prosser
Contributor
Published 19th May 2025, 09:43 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 11:20 BST
Aldi has confirmed its opening times for the upcoming May Bank Holiday.

Regular opening hours will remain in place at Aldi’s stores across the UK on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th May.

Stores in England and Wales will then be open until 8pm on Monday 26th May, while in Scotland stores will close at 10pm as normal.

The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check their local store on Aldi’s website before making their journey.

The UK’s cheapest supermarket has everything shoppers need for an amazing Bank Holiday, whatever the weather.

Whether it’s for a BBQ or weekend away, Aldi allows shoppers to enjoy everything from fresh meat, vegetarian and vegan options, as well as sides, sweet treats and a wide selection of drinks, at unbeatable prices.

