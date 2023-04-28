New play at The Mill Arts Centre in Banbury uses hologram technology to discuss toxic beauty standards

A new play that is coming to The Mill Arts Centre will use innovative technology to discuss the issue of toxic beauty standards.

The 5 Years play comes to Banbury theatre on Thursday, May 18, and uses cutting-edge hologram technology to turn the spotlight on body dissatisfaction and the devastating effects it can have on mental health.

The play is centred around a woman in her 30s named Yasmin who wants an exciting, glamorous life that she has always dreamed of but whose XXL body doesn't fit the classic glamour image.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Writer and performer Hayley Davis said: "I’m really excited to bring this play to the stage. Although the subject matter is quite serious, it’s a funny, warm show and uses some really ambitious, innovative tech.

5 Years will come to The Mill Arts Centre on Thursday May 18.

"As someone who has struggled with my own body image, I am very familiar with the damage that we can do to ourselves in the hope of measuring up to an ever-shifting ideal of beauty. I think if more of us stopped and thought about it, we’d realise that our time could be better spent on pursuing other things."

Advertisement

Advertisement

5 Years is a drama written by Hayley Davis, directed by Rebecca Gadsby, and supported by Sheffield Theatres. Using innovative digital technology developed with Sheffield Hallam University, it looks at how we are bombarded with negative messages about our appearance and how this influences the way we see ourselves. Ultimately, it asks, what do we lose in the quest for perfection?