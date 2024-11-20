Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Banbury’s Christmas lights will be switched on this year by local members of the emergency services and veterans from the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, and the British Army.

Banbury Town Council’s Christmas lights switch-on will take place outside the town hall on Sunday, November 24.

Prior to switching on the lights at 5pm, local dancers, singers and performers will take to a stage erected in the market place from 11am.

Upcoming stars from local schools and performing groups will share the limelight with established acts for the popular event.

Banbury Town Council has organised a packed-out day of entertainment for the Christmas lights switch-on this year.

Included in the packed-out lineup of entertainment will be youngsters from Stagecoach Performing Arts Banbury, Kalaparna, Star Performers and the North Oxfordshire Academy.

Later in the afternoon, Rock Choir will get everyone in the festive mood with popular Christmas songs before the party and covers band Under the Covers take to the stage.

Following this, popular Banbury crooner Beau Norton will perform vintage hits of the 30s, 40s, and 50s before the lights are switched on at 5pm.

After a short fireworks display, rock, indie and pop punk will close the party with a lively set before the event comes to a close at 6pm.

Alongside the music and performers on the main stage, stilt walkers and street performers will be offering photo opportunities to the crowds below.

Father Christmas himself is also due to make an appearance on the balcony of Banbury Town Hall, keeping up a popular tradition from past events.

There will also be a range of fairground rides and stalls for people to enjoy, alongside food and drink stalls available.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “There is due to be something for everyone at this year’s Christmas lights switch-on, and Banbury Town Council expects it to be a truly fitting end to an incredible 2024 event calendar.”

A full performance timetable can be seen below:

11am until 11:30am - Stagecoach Banbury

11:45am until 12:15pm - Kalaparna

12:30pm until 1pm - Star Performers

1:15pm until 2pm - North Oxfordshire Academy

2:15pm until 2:45pm - Rock Choir

3pm until 3:45pm - Under the Covers

4pm until 4:45pm - Beau Norton

5pm until 5:05pm - Christmas lights switch on by the emergency services and military veterans, followed by fireworks

5:05pm until 5:50pm - Uninvited